Steve passed away Nov. 8, 2020, six days after his wife Laurie Grasseth died of heart complications in OHSU. Steve is survived by his parents Sandy and Ruth Grasseth, sister Gina, brother Tom and niece and nephew Craig and Taylor. Steve will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
We will have a celebration of life for both Steve and Laurie at a later date when it is safe to gather.
