Steven Edward Dumont

Steve was born May 6, 1951, in Los Angeles to Edward and Ruth Dumont. He passed away November 6, 2022, from ALS. Steve is survived by his ex-wife’s Dori Dumont and Melody Kiser, son Brandon Grout (Ashley Shambaugh), grandson’s Kai and Caelum, his daughter Nicolette Dumont (Jack Mauk Jr.), grandson Jack, daughter Andee Dumont (Tony Major) grandson’s Holland, Terran, and Alder, son Devin Dumont (Justin Matthews), Tenille Dumont, his sister Terry Sanders (Mike) and brother Bill Dumont (Kathy). Steve was preceded in death by both his parents.
Steve had worked at KTIL, The Tillamook Shopping Guide and the mill in Tillamook. He finished his working career at Safeway Bakery. His entire life was about family, pets and photos.
Services are at Molalla Funeral Chapel, 220 E Main St, Molalla, OR 97038, Wednesday, November 30th at 3 p.m.
