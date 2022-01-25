Steven Casey Gould  

Casey as he was known and loved, was born to Tom and Judy (Bateman) Gould in Tillamook, Oregon where he resided until his death.
Casey’s love of the outdoors made him a natural logger and timber faller, where he followed in his family’s footsteps. He was a talented machine operator and loved his current job at Farmington Rock in Gales Creek. He also worked in construction with his cousin and brother.
Casey was a die-hard fan of the Green Bay Packers. He traveled with his son and cousin to watch games in San Diego and San Francisco. It was a good day when the Packers won! He enjoyed riding motorcycles both in the woods and on the road. He loved his quad and riding at Sandlake. He had a huge heart and love for animals, and they loved him too. He also enjoyed golf, NASCAR racing, boating and swimming. He loved to collect rocks and million-dollar marbles. He adored his children and grandchildren, he bragged about them often and loved spending time with them. Casey wasn’t known to be social, but if you were his friend, you were his friend for life. He had nicknames for all of you, Wayne, Danny, Dilly, Chitty and Harry to name a few. Casey had a wonderful sense of humor and could make us all laugh for hours on end. He was a gentle soul with a loving, caring heart. He will leave a huge hole for all who loved him.
Casey is survived by his children, Brittnee Gould of Bend and son Jake Gould of Aloha; His mother Judy Gould of Tillamook, one sister Jenny Burt (David) of Tillamook and one brother Clancy (Genie) of Wilsonville. Two grandchildren, Bentlee and Adalyn, both of Bend. Nephews Justin and Jack of West Linn, Evan of Warrenton and niece Nicole of Tillamook. Several beloved cousins, aunts and uncles, along with his many friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Tom Gould.
Contributions may be made to the Tillamook Animal Shelter in his name. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
