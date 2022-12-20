Steve Payne 

Steve passed away December 3rd, 2022 in Roseville, California. He was born January 28th 1963 to Dave and June Payne in Portland, Oregon. He worked for thirty-five years in Power Equipment Sales. Steve was very friendly, had an outgoing personality and everyone who met him liked him right away. He had a funny sense of humor and was quick witted. He loved being with his father and step Mother, Ethel Payne, fishing and taking trips in their boat called the, “Leaky Tiki” to the San Juan islands in Puget Sound. After Dave and Ethel bought a home in Wheeler, Oregon on the Coast in 1974; Steve loved his long visits with them, fishing or just sitting on the deck watching the beautiful sunsets. He was planning to build a house next to his parents just before he passed away.
He was preceded in death by his Mother, June Wilkinson (Payne) and his step father Ken Wilkinson. Grandparents: Effie Payne and Rudolph Payne.
He is survived by his father Dave Payne, Stepmother, Ethel Payne, and family, Betty and Joe Morgan, David and Susan Weed, Clifford and Edith Payne, Delores Payne, Dan and Karen Lindley, Carol Fletcher, Ashley Fletcher, Arlen Fletcher, Susan and Dean Dummer, Kylie Euscher, Cody Dummer, Chris and Cheryl Wilkinson, Derek Wilkinson, Devan Wilkinson, Ken Wilkinson, Jennifer Wilkinson, Andy Wilkinson, Ryan Weed and Curtis Weed.
Funeral service will be held at Waud’s Funeral Home, December 27, 2022 at 11 AM
Followed by a graveside service at the Nehalem American Legion Cemetery in Nehalem, Oregon.
In Care of Waud’s Funeral Home
