Steve Halverson passed away unexpectedly with his family at his side in Portland on Sept. 18, 2019 at the age of 66. Steve was born in Tillamook on April 17, 1953 to Eugene and Margaret Halverson. He graduated from Neah-Kah-Nie High School in 1971. He worked several years at the mill in Garibaldi. He then spent the rest of his working years at Hyster Company. He married Colleen Hurliman in 1993. Steve and Colleen retired to La Pine in 2015. In retirement he enjoyed golfing and wintering in Arizona.
Steve will be missed by his beloved lab, Daizee; his wife, Colleen; three children, Jason Hayzlett, Melinda Halverson, Ben Hayzlett; four grandchildren, Jackson Hayzlett, Avery Hayzlett, Everett Hayzlett and Flinh Hayzlett. Also survived by his brother Bruce Halverson and his sister Judy Malmquist.
Steve is predeceased by his parents and his first wife, Michelle Callister.
At Steve's request there will be no service. You may honor Steve by donating to La Pine Community Kitchen
Po Box 813
La Pine, OR 97739
