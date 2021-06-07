Stephen Wayne Dana was born on June 23, 1948 to Max and Betty Dana in Portland, Ore. He was the second of three boys.
He passed away peacefully in Tillamook on May 26, 2021 at the age of 72.
He graduated from Benson Polytechnic in 1966 and from there went on to join the Marine Corps. With an honorable discharge in 1967.
In 1968, he started a career with Northwest Natural Gas, that same year he married Linda Smith.
From 1978 to 1984 he commercial salmon fished off the Oregon Coast.
In 1981, Steve and Linda were blessed with the birth of their only child Ray Dana. In 1995 he moved his family to Rockaway Beach.
Steve loved spending time with his son, so in 1984, he decided to get his captains license and began charter fishing with Ray as his deckhand, he also enjoyed commercial crabbing with his son and grandkids.
Steve was preceded in death by his wife Linda in 2003, both brothers and his grandson Jay Dana in 2001.
He is survived by his son Ray Dana and wife April and two grandsons, Ray and Jonathan Dana and granddaughter Rebecca Dana.
A Celebration of Life for Steve will be held at the Old Mill Marina in Garibaldi at 2 p.m. on June 19 for all friends and family to attend.
