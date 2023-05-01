Stephen V. Foland (5/20/1939 – 3/17/2023) passed away in the family home on 3/17/2023 af-ter a three-week hospital stay, surrounded by family.
Stephen was predeceased by his grandparents G.H. and Lucy Foland, his parents Warren and Florence Foland, his brother Harley Foland, and his son, Stephen J. Foland.
Stephen is survived by his wife of 56 years, Bobbi Foland, his daughter, Brenda, grandsons Bryce, Taylor and Zachary, and granddaughter Kiley.
Stephen was born and raised in Tillamook, Oregon. In 1967 Steve and his wife Bobbi moved to Kettle Falls, Washington where they raised their family for the next 18 years. They relocated in 1985 to the Greater Seattle area to pursue better occupational and educational opportuni-ties.
During Steve’s 83 years, he enjoyed many outdoor activities such as hunting, boating, camp-ing, snow skiing, water skiing, extensive landscaping, and was a voracious reader.
Steve retired from the National Guard Reserves after 24 years of service.
A celebration of life memorial will be held at the family home on May 20, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.