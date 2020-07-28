Tillamook native Steve Bailey passed away July 8 as a result of brain cancer. Steve was born April 15, 1948 to Millard and Frances Bailey and grew up on the family dairy farm on the Kilchis River. He graduated from Tillamook High School in 1966 and attended Oregon State University where he earned his Bachelor degree in accounting in 1970. He married his high school sweetheart, Marian Weber, in 1967. They were married 52 years.
After graduating he worked at Touche Ross & Company as a CPA for six years before moving on to corporate finance, where he worked for Lamb-Weston, AMFAC and FLIR Systems. Bailey earned a reputation in the corporate finance community for helping pull companies through challenging financial crisis and turning them around. While at AMFAC, he became the youngest person at the time to earn the title of Senior Vice President of Finance, at the age of 38. Bailey was the Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance at FLIR Systems from 2000-2010, when he retired.
In 2003 Steve returned to farming in a different capacity when he and Marian purchased vineyard property on Chehalem Mountain. For the next 14 years they grew pinot noir, pinot gris and chardonnay grapes, selling the fruit to local top brand wineries in the Willamette Valley. They also had their own private label, Bailey Estate Vineyards, wine enjoyed by many friends and colleagues.
Steve was also very invested in Oregon State. Besides being a long time season ticket holder for football and basketball, he served as a trustee for the OSU Foundation. He was also on Deans Advisory Board for the School of Business where he received the Distinguished Business Professional award in 2008 and was inducted into the School of Business Hall of Fame in 2015. He also served on the Our Beaver Nation Athletic Board and the Athletic Directors Advisory Council. He and Marian were awarded the Martin Chaves Lifetime Achievement Award from the OSU Athletic Department in 2017.
For all his success in his business career, Steve's greatest pride and achievement was his family. Surrounded by his children and grandchildren was his greatest comfort, whether it was family spaghetti dinners, family vacations or putting in a swimming pool , after retirement, for his grandkids.
In addition to Marian, he is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Gribble (Mark) and Tracie Hankel (Bob) and five grandchildren, Lexi, Amanda and Nick Gribble, and Jackson and Maya Hankel. He is also survived by his sisters, Sue Ann Hanks, Sharon Williams (Bob) and Sherry Floyd, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.
If desired, donations can be made in Steve's name to the Society of Neuro-Oncology to further research on Glioblastoma Multiforme brain tumors.
A celebration of life will be held when circumstances permit.
