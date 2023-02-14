Stephen George Beveridge was born on June 20, 1949 in Gladstone, Michigan to Joseph and Betty Beveridge. He was the 2nd of 11 children and when he was 13 years old, the family moved to Oregon. Steve served in the Army, with service in Korea near the DMZ in the 122nd signal battalion, and in North Carolina with the 82nd airborne between 1967-1971. After his military service, he returned to Springfield, Oregon and drove tow trucks until he landed a job with Southern Pacific Railroad. Steve’s sister, Jeanne, introduced him to Georgine and later was able to convince Georgine to marry him at Pleasant Hill Lutheran Church in 1975. They lived in Springfield until 1993, when they moved to Portland so he could work for the Union Pacific. In 2000, they moved to Tillamook, Oregon and they have lived there ever since. Steve will be remembered for his love of flying, sailing, motorcycles, and a well-made car. He was a proud member of the Tillamook Pilots Association.
Steve is survived by his wife Georgine Beveridge; children Tina Beveridge and her husband Tyson Sterne of Burke, VA and Lucas Beveridge of Denver, CO; grandchildren Samuel Sterne and Noelle Sterne of Burke, VA; and 10 siblings.
A service will be held at a later date.
