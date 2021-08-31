Steve Marshall passed away from pancreatic cancer on a “bucket list” trip to Greece, with his beloved daughter by his side. Born in Denver, Colo. and raised Concord, Calif., Steve was predeceased by his father, Howard Marshall, and is lovingly survived by his mother Jeanne Marshall, his daughter Julia Marshall and his siblings Greg, Kent, and Matt Marshall. He will also be deeply missed by his nine nieces and nephews, his close friends, and his former wife, Danielle.
Steve was struck with wanderlust at an early age and had traveled the world as a travel professional. He was devoted father, a lover of food and wine, a colorful raconteur, an epic party thrower, and a frequent handy-man helper to anyone in need. Steve never knew a stranger. Once you met him, you knew him forever as a zealous and interesting man.
The family would like to thank the Athens Medical Group for their tender care of Steve in his final days.
A Celebration of Life will be held over the Labor Day weekend at his family’s Oregon coast home. Please direct cards and condolences to PO BOX 571, Pacific City, OR 97135.
