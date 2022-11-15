Stephen Boquist was born in Tillamook, Oregon on September 18, 1953 to Bub and Dolly Boquist. He was a beloved husband, son, brother, father, grandfather and friend. He passed away November 6, 20222 at the age of 69 at his home in Tillamook with his wife Mary by his side.
They met through mutual friends Dick and Brenda Ryan in 1997 and married two years later on July 31, 1999.
Steve was a well respected diesel/ heavy equipment mechanic for well over forty years, many of them working at Grunder’s. He also worked for Braxling and Braxling before retiring about four years ago. Steve still stayed busy though doing odd jobs whenever asked, or puttering around at home on projects.
Steve is preceded in death by his father Bub and mother Dolly. He is survived by his wife Mary; two brothers, Tom and Dan; three sisters, Kathy and Susan (Dennis) and Vicki (John); three sons, Mike, Geoff and Jake; and one daughter, Kristen; five grandchildren Payton, McKenna, Lloyd, Ava, and Oliver Stephen, who is due in December. Steve is also survived by many nephews, nieces, aunts and cousins.
Services will be held at Waud’s Funeral Home on November 26, 2022 at 12 noon.
A gathering will follow services at the Bethel Baptist Church Hall at 5640 Highway 101 S. Tillamook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.