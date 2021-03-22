We regret to announce the passing of Stephen Anthony Rall, age 72, on March 4, 2021. Steve passed away surrounded by loved ones after suffering a massive stroke. Steve Rall was born on May 31, 1948 to the parents of David and Marion Rall. Steve graduated from Shorecrest High School in 1966 and in 1967 he met Jennifer, they wed in 1971 and had two daughters, Carlye and Amanda.
Steve went on to work and manage the Elephant Car Washes in Seattle for 25 years. Steve then went on to be the successful owner and operator of the White Swan Car Wash in Kirkland, WA with his wife Jennifer.
After retiring in 2006, Stephen and Jennifer moved to the Oregon Coast where he enjoyed golfing, walking on the beach, and spending time with family and friends. Steve worked part-time at the Manzanita Golf Course for 8 years and enjoyed talking to and meeting new people.
Steve was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife Jennifer, daughters Carlye & Amanda, son-in-law Ben, grandchildren Morgan, Madison, and Ruby, sisters Barbara, Susie, and Margie, brothers Greg, Chris, Marty, and Mike, and countless nieces & nephews.
There is no funeral service planned at this time.
