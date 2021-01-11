Stella Pauline Markee, 80, passed away Nov. 19, 2020 at her home in Tillamook, Ore. She was born on March 30, 1940 to Andy and Cora Cameron in Gleneden Beach, Oregon. The family later moved to Hebo, where she attended school to the 7th grade, when they moved to Tillamook. Stella graduated from Tillamook High School in 1958.
Stella and Joe were married in 1960 in Knappa, Idaho. They moved around a bit to various fish hatcheries around the state, including several years at Marion Forks, but returned to Tillamook in the early 1970’s to raise their boys.
Stella loved staying active and had many creative hobbies, including: quilting, sewing, gardening and painting. Stella loved cooking and canning and looked forward entering something she made in the Tillamook County Fair each year. She also enjoyed being outdoors and spent much time camping, hiking, swimming, and backpacking, as well as crabbing, fishing, hunting, and “going up on the hill” with Joe. She loved ending the day by watching the sunset at Barview Jetty.
Stella’s biggest joys came from doing things for other people and she devoted her life to her family. She could be seen on the sidelines of every sports event her boys were in, and she and Joe even received a “Most Dedicated Fan” award for their support of all the players. Stella made sure her family was taken care of, and was even known to bring dinner to Joe and the boys on the riverbank where they were fishing. Stella made many quilts and gifts for friends and family.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Markee; three sons and their wives: Walt and Theresa Markee of Dallas, Ore.; Roy and Barbara Markee of Amity, Ore.; Jerry and Sandi Markee of Tillamook; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brother Ken Cameron of Polson, Montana and many cousins.
Due to current government restrictions, there will be no service at this time. Memorial gifts may be made to Tillamook High School Scholarship Fund. Call the District Office at (503) 842-4414 to make arrangements.
