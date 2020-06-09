After a brief illness Stanley Kenneth Ray passed away peacefully June 5th, 2020 with his wife Peggy by his side. Stan was born February 9th, 1955 in Tillamook to Ken Ray & Hazel Ray-Robinson.
Stan was always loving, patient, supportive, and dependable – he was a man you could count on. He was a wonderful grandpa, dad, husband, brother and son.
Stan worked in many industries in his life: Timber; Boat Mechanics; including owning his own marina, Computers; and at the Tillamook Creamery association where he retired in February 2018 after 17 years.
He will always be remembered for his enthusiasm. Whether it be racing boats, building computers, building and flying model aircraft, BBQing, riding ATV’s, taking grandkids to the drag races, working on home improvements projects or playing music with friends.
Stan and Peggy loved throwing their annual BBQ where friends and family would gather all weekend for music, lots of food and fun. His friends would say “Stan was creative, enthusiastic, accepting of everyone and a lifelong friend”.
Stan is survived by: his Wife of 26 years Peggy Ray, Mother: Hazel Ray-Robinson, Siblings: Mike (Penny), Donna (John), Brother-in-law: Bob Swetland, Children: Emmalea Trent, Rachelle Metcalfe (Rex), David Wood, Denny Wood (Sommer) & Cassidy Ray, Grandchildren: Pierce, Dustin, Max, Quintin, Marcus, Michael, Justin, Amanda & Grayson. Great Grandchildren: Braxton, Kennedy & Madilyn. Also, many nieces, nephews and friends that he enjoyed spending time with.
Stan was Preceded in death by his Daughter Alissa Marie Ray, Father Kenneth Ray, Sister Charlene Swetland.
A celebration of life will be held July 25th, 2020, the time of their annual BBQ, at the home of Stan and Peggy. This is a weekend that was special to Stan, he loved having all his friends and family together to enjoy food, friendship and music. The family would love to have everyone come and celebrate Stan.
