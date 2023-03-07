Stanley E. Kephart was born May 1st, 1929, to William & Bessie Kephart in Emporium, PA.
In 1949, he married Elvira Hollett and together their raised their family of five children in Tillamook, OR. Stan was a hard worker and to support his family he founded what’s now known as Kephart’s Painting.
Stan had many hobbies such as fishing and hunting, throwing horseshoes, playing cards, and working in his bountiful garden which he was very proud of. You were always able to find fresh fruit, vegetables, and dahlias which he was more than happy to share.
Stan passed away in McMinnville, OR on February 21, 2023, with family by his side.
Stan was preceded in death by his wife, Elvira Kephart, and son, Jim Kephart. Stan leaves behind to honor his life his sister Mary Gersch. His children, William Kephart and wife Sandy, Daniel Kephart and wife Jennifer, Timothy Kephart and wife Tami, Sherry Weir and husband Mark, and Daughter-in-law Bonnie Kephart, his grandchildren, and his great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at Waud’s Funeral Home on Saturday March 11th, 2023, at 1 PM. followed by a Celebration of Life Potluck at the Alderbrook Hall immediately after.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.