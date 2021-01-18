Stanley C. Hasbrouck, loving father of six, passed away on Jan. 7, 2021 at the age of 88. Stan was born on May 3, 1932 to Fred and May Hasbrouck, he was the youngest of 5 children. He joined the army in 1952 and served his country during the Korean War. He was born and raised around Grayland Washington where he married Geraldine. He moved to Tillamook County Oregon in 1968, in 1969 he married Marie.
Stanley was a commercial fisherman most of his life. He was also a mechanic, heavy equipment operator and the airport manager in Dutch Harbor, Alaska.
He was an active volunteer with Habitat for Humanity in Tillamook County.
Stan was known for his quick wit, stories, and a joke or two, also for his kindness, generosity, and willingness to help others.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four siblings, two wives and one daughter Mary Lou Swint. He is survived by 5 children, Gordon Macmillan, Marie Danieu, Elizabeth Willbur, Oralee Starr, and Jayne Norvelle.
Given Stan's kindness and generosity, his family suggests contributions to your favorite charity in his memory.
No services are planned at this time.
