Stacia Sue Gabriel, of Neskowin, Oregon, died at age 83 from natural causes on March 30, 2022 in Salem, Oregon.
A third generation Oregonian, Sue grew up in Portland. As a child, she vacationed at Neskowin beach every summer with her parents. Sue loved Neskowin so much that at age 5 she told her family someday she would live there. She graduated from Jefferson High School and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Medical Records Librarianship from Mills College in Oakland, CA in 1960. Sue’s career started at St. John’s Hospital in Longview WA, and subsequently took her to both Seattle General and Ballard Hospital in Seattle. During her career, she taught medical terminology to transcription students at the University of Washington, and managed medical offices, such as Cytolab in Seattle and (Samaritan) North Lincoln Hospital in Lincoln City.
In addition to her professional career, Sue earned a Master of Arts in Values from the San Francisco Theological Seminary in the 1980s, became a certified master gardener through Washington State extension program, and opened her Seattle home as a bed and breakfast welcoming new friends from all over the world. In 1994, she relocated to Neskowin, fulfilling her childhood dream, and built her forever home along the Butte Creek.
Sue was active in the Neskowin community. She volunteered as a beach walker for CoastWatch and COASST, served on the Tillamook County Cultural Coalition board, was a tutor with SMART reading program in Nestucca Valley Elementary, was Board President of Neskowin Chamber Music and coordinated their school outreach programs. She was certified as a Master Watershed Steward and was a member of the Neskowin Land Use Committee helping to produce the 1999 Neskowin Community Plan.
Sue was fiercely protective of the land surrounding Butte Creek. Her greatest legacy was her work to preserve it, and allowing it to heal from logging and other human impacts. In 2011, she bought 36 acres along Butte Creek near her home and donated it to the North Coast Land Conservancy. Her gift inspired neighbors to donate 10 more acres along Butte Creek. Sue also ensured the NCLC had enough financial support to provide perpetual stewardship of the land she donated.
Sue spent many hours walking her land and the adjacent forest, getting to know it intimately. She hailed it as Qtopia, a conglomeration of her nickname (Suzy-Q) and the utopian life it afforded her. She loved every inch of Qtopia and its living creatures, from the salmon and lamprey in the creek, to the visiting elk and banana slugs, to the glorious blooms of skunk cabbage, camas and trillium. Deep within Qtopia stands a massive Sitka spruce tree Sue named HeShe Bigtree, because the tree carries both male and female cones. HeShe became a spiritual center for Sue, and a source of much comfort in the last years of her life.
Throughout her life, Sue enjoyed being with her beloved dogs, traveling, tending her wild and beautiful gardens, reading, playing her cello, attending the occasional baseball game, and engaging in honest discussions with friends. She was a thoughtful and intentional person who was always learning, and expanding her understanding of the world. It was important to her to leave it a better place.
Sue is survived by her many friends, as well as her chosen and extended family members. Donations can be made in her honor to the North Coast Land Conservancy (https://nclctrust.org/), Mills College (https://www.mills.edu/), and Oregon State University College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences (https://ceoas.oregonstate.edu/).
Services are to be announced.
