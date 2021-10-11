Spencer Tyler Groshong passed away suddenly at his home in Tillamook, Ore., on Sept. 18, 2021. Cause of death is unknown.
He was born in Portland, Ore. on May 26, 1988. He was 33 years old.
He has predeceased his parents and step-parent: Christi L. Groshong, Scott L., and Pamela C. Groshong. He is survived by his siblings Stephanie P. (Groshong) Penney and Ian M. Groshong. Spencer’s wife of 5 years: Valerie M. (Todd) Groshong. (August 26, 2016) and his four children: Opie T. Groshong (7 years) (mother Caroline), Margaerory E. Groshong (4 years), Loki R.H. Groshong (2 years), Irene L. Groshong (7 months).
He will always be remembered lovingly by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Spencer attended Our Lady of Sorrow’s grade school (baptized there) and Oregon City High School. He worked his way up to Brown Belt in Tae-Kwan-Do, was in The Civil Air Patrol and JROTC.
He worked various jobs in Portland, Oregon City and Tillamook.
He always had a bright smile, beautiful eyes and a loving spirit. Spencer will be remembered the most for his quick wit and passion for caring for others, which came out when he found his calling to study nursing at a funky facility in Wheeler, Oregon. He enjoyed quirky and gruesome movies, playing Pokémon go with his online friends, working on and building computers, hanging out with his children, along with his deep appreciation for animals and the joy of cooking. Spencer will never be forgotten, and he will always be in our hearts with love.
Memorial service was from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at The Officer Mess Hall, Port of Tillamook Bay, 6825 Officer Row Rd., Tillamook, OR 97141
