It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Simon Dean Luttrell. He passed away in San Diego, CA, September 3rd, 2022. Simon was an avid lover of the outdoors, travel, fishing, diving and he was always ready for the next adventure. He is survived by his father, Troy D Luttrell, mother, Gloria (Luttrell) Johnson and his sister, Natasha (Luttrell) McMillen. He will be greatly missed by all.
Please join us for a Celebration of Simon’s Life on Saturday, May 13th, 2023 in Manzanita. We will be gathering at 2:00 p.m. on the beach in front of the Sunset Surf Hotel. Contact Gloria (Luttrell) Johnson through the Sunset Surf Hotel for additional information.
(0) comments
