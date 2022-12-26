Sidney Zenas Moody was born in Portland to Dora and Zenas Moody May 5, 1936. He passed away Oct. 13, 2022 in Netarts. Childhood years were spent in N.E. Portland, attending Alameda Grade School and Grant High School where he served as Student Body Treasurer.
He graduated from the University of Oregon in 1958 where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and president of Canterbury Club. Being a 4th generation Oregonian and the great grandson of a former Oregon governor, Sid became interested in family history. With a friend historian, Sid traveled to The Dalles, Shaniko, Umatilla and Ashland researching the Moodys.
In 1963 Sid married Patty Mills and they lived briefly in Portland until employment took Sid to Lincoln County. He had previously been employed as a credit manager for B.W. Acceptance Corporation, an assistant credit manager at Tektronix and in sales with General Foods. In 1964, Sid became a payroll tax auditor for the State of Oregon covering Lincoln and Benton Counties. The auditor position required a move to an area near the main office in Toledo. Full time housing was minimal on the coast but Sid and Patty settled on a unique ocean front cabin near Gleneden Beach.
The 3 Moody children were born in Lincoln County and as they became school age, Sid’s territory changed to Benton County only. The family moved to Corvallis in 1977, soon finding out that being Ducks in Beaver territory was not popular. Being passionate about baseball, Sid became an avid supporter of OSU baseball. He shared this interest with the family and often spent time with the kids at the batting cages. Living on a park, Sid decided “a good place for a baseball diamond”. He was able to mow a baseball diamond for the neighborhood enthusiasts and help with the plays. While at the Coast Sid enjoyed crabbing with the family and Saturdays at Hatfield Marine Science Lab. He also enjoyed a good game of golf and a little fishing. Family life was most important to Sid and he sought to learn more about Wallowa Lake which his 5th grade teacher spoke about. That destination became THE annual family vacation spot for 41 years. Being from a railroad family Sid’s love of train travel became that of his family’s as well. Amtrak became the way to visit the Canadian relatives and later in retirement years visiting friends and family. Sid had a unique appetite for friendships and “gatherings”. He enjoyed hosting friends in his home and barbequing his flank steak and salmon which was enjoyed by all. The grocery stores still held a fascination to see what “was new”. You could often find him talking to the butcher or to the lady at the seafood counter. He loved good music….LOUD….especially music from the 50’s, folk music, choral and gospels.
As Sid and Patty became empty nesters they returned to the Coast settling in Netarts in their “fixer upper”. Sid is survived by his wife Patty of 59 years, daughter Molly Lewellen (Kurt) of Fruitland, ID; son Ryan (Sue) of Joseph, OR; 4 grandchildren Gavin (Shelby), Corvallis, Sydney McHenry (Sidman), Great Lakes, IL, James Lewellen, Fruitland, ID, Shayla Moody Burns, Chicago, brother-in-law Rob (Susan) of Seal Rock, OR. 3 nieces and 2 nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Eugene earlier and by son Christopher in March 2022.
A memorial service will be held at St. Albans Episcopal Church at a later date.
