Sid passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 16, after complications from an unexpected surgery at the age of 91 years old. He was born to Walter Edward Fisher and Milda Dorthea (Kangiser) Fisher September 16 1929 in Tillamook, Oregon. Sid grew up in the Tillamook county area as well as at other homes his father later owned on the Rogue River in Gold Beach and Eureka California. Sid was an avid outdoors man and family man. He loved fishing, hunting, clamming, cutting wood, animals just about anything you can do outdoors, but above all else he loved his family they were his world he would do anything for them, and he did so much his presence will be with us forever.
Sid pursued and received an agriculture degree at Oregon State University. While attending classes there he met the love of his life Betty Bernice McWhortor. They married and upon his graduation returned to Eureka to manage his dad’s mink farm there. For the next five years his own farm was being built on the edge of Town Lake just outside of Woods, Oregon. They moved into their home there in 1957 and happily lived out the rest of their lives. Sid’s primary business was mink farming which he did there for 26 years, however most of that time there were a few beef cows on the side. Sid and Betty had one daughter Laura Lynn 16 ½ years after their married life began, she in turn gave them two grandchildren with her husband Dan, Walter and Marie all were doted upon.
During retirement years, they were members of the Oceanlake Elks lodge and their R.V. camping group enjoying many adventures together as a group or on their own with their grandkids. Sid also always loved to garden, vegetables, if you couldn’t eat it, it wasn’t worth it. He did this in some capacity through his last summer. He was also always up for a chat or some stories in the sunshine outside his house where he loved to sit and soak up the warmth of the sun.
Sid was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Betty Fisher, his sister Verla Kneeland and niece Janet Woodbury, and both brothers Frank Fisher and Gary Elliott. He is survived by his daughter Laura Krueger her husband Dan, and Grandchildren Marie and Walter Krueger girlfriend Megan. Brother in law DeWayne Kneeland, nephew Rick kneeland and his sons. We will miss and love him forever rest in peace daddy.
