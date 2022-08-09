Shirley Theresa Casey died in McMinnville, Oregon on Fri June 3, 2022 at age 92.
Shirley was born Shirley Theresa Reidy on September 24, 1929, in Weymouth, Massachusetts, to Charles and Georgie (Edmunds) Reidy. She was the youngest of seven siblings (Audrey Bergeron, Charles Parnell Reidy Jr, John Francis Reidy, Florence Battista, Leonard Joseph Reidy and Thomas William Reidy). Wherever she would go, and someone would ask, “Are you ready?” her instant response would be, with a twinkle in her eye, “I was born Reidy!” She attended Weymouth HS and married her high school sweetheart James Paul Casey (Hubba-Hubba) after waiting 7 years to make room for WWII and college. They wed at Immaculate Conception Church at Weymouth in 1952. They lived in Pennsylvania, Vermont, Michigan, California and Oregon. Shirley always had a fondness for Boston and her Massachusetts roots. After nearly 40 years of homemaking, Shirley rejoined the workforce at a series of many temporary jobs including census-taker in 2000.
Shirley is survived by her five children, Sharon Neelands Good and husband John, James Paul Casey II and wife Karen, Erin Cavit and husband Dennis, Kevin Casey and partner Brian Denhart, and Sean Casey and wife Patti. Shirley has 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Her husband died in 2008.
Shirley was an avid and articulate sports fan preferring the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers in baseball season and Boston Celtics in basketball season. She enjoyed long beachcombing walks along the Oregon coast where her prize find was a large unbroken green glass Japanese fishing float. Recently Shirley enjoyed doing word-search puzzles.
In Lieu of Flowers the family suggests donations be made to Gentog Daycare for Seniors and Children at 11535 SW Durham Rd #C5 Tigard, OR 97224. Shirley loved the time she spent there and they took wonderful care of her.
A mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Mary by the Sea Catholic Church in Rockaway Beach, OR on July 16,2022 at 1:00 p.m. Burial Service followed at the American Legion Cemetery in Nehalem, OR.
