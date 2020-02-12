Shirley Reba (Arnold) McRae was born in Englewood, Tennessee, to Joseph and Ethel Arnold. On Feb. 4, 2020, at age 84, she died at home with family by her side.
During her eighth grade year, her family moved to Garibaldi. She was part of the first graduating class at Neah-Kah-Nie High School. In 1954, Ed and Shirley married in Portland.
They were survived by their five children: Scott McRae (Jerrie), Jeanne Perry, Janny Hall (Harvey), Sam McRae (Angel), and Sean McRae (Alicia) as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and also survived by her brother B.L. Arnold and other family members.
Ed and Shirley began a relationship with Jesus Christ early on in their marriage and raised their family to know Him throughout their years together. Shirley’s focus was on their family and in serving at their church. Additionally, she enjoyed connecting with her friends, shopping, crafts, and travel. She and Ed were able to go to Scotland, on cruises and to many destinations within the United States. Many times, they visited her family in Tennessee.
A memorial service will be held at 1: 30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at North Coast Christian Church in Garibaldi. Waud’s Funeral home is handling the arrangements.
