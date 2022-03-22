Shirley M. Woodward of Lincoln City passed away Feb. 21, 2022 at the age of 91, shortly after being diagnosed with lymphoma. Samaritan Evergreen Hospice was invaluable during her final two weeks of life.
Shirley was active until the end and drove and walked regularly. She particularly enjoyed playing Mexican Train. At the dining table, she always sat at the head. Her friends observed she didn’t say much, but when she did, it was funny!
Shirley was a 5th generation Oregonian; her ancestor worked for the Hudson’s Bay Company and married a Native American of the Watlala tribe. The couple founded the present-day town of Washougal, Washington.
In 1949, Shirley began a 26-year career with the Veteran’s Administration, including two years in Japan. She also worked as a legal secretary, and later was a Postmaster of Neskowin.
Her mind and wit were sharp, and she was a talented writer. She had a deep love of wildlife, particularly birds and deer. The time that a herd of elk visited her yard was one of the high points of her life. She enjoyed hiking and picking wild mushrooms. She helped others and lived her life with honor.
Shirley loved the coast and made many trips to Long Beach, Washington. In Neskowin, she lived her happiest years alongside animals in the forest. She returned to Japan several times and visited her friend Tomeoe. Other countries visited include Australia, France, and Germany. She enjoyed many years of bus trips to Reno, not only to visit the casinos, but to see her friend Linda. Now, her love of traveling has taken her to the most beautiful destination of all.
Shirley is survived by her daughter Bonnie and son-in-law Lawrence of Portland, and son-in-law William of Vancouver, WA. She was preceded in death by her daughter Carol, first husband Glenn, and second husband Robert. No funeral is planned at her request; her ashes will be scattered privately at Neskowin.
