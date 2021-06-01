Passed away at Five Rivers Assisted Living in Tillamook, Ore. on April 25, 2021, aged 96. She was born Dec. 5, 1924 in Caldwell, Idaho and resided in the Beaver area for many years. She is survived by a sister Helen Bentley of Washington state, Husband Tom of 74 years, Daughter Kathy Hanson of La Pine, Oregon, 7 grand children, 17 great-grand children, and 2 great-great-grand children. Son Tom passed away in February. Shirley was a Bell Telephone operator in Tillamook for many years, loved her flowers, traveling, and serving others. She was a long-standing member of Countryside Church of the Nazarene.
Arrangements for internment are still being made.
