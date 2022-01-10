Sherryl H. DeVore was born on Wednesday, January 13th, 1960 in Honolulu, Hawaii. She was born to the proud parents of Donald and Annie DeCambra.
Sherryl grew up and lived in Waianae Hawaii through all of her childhood. She went on to Waianae high school and graduated in 1978. She then moved from Hawaii to Oregon in late 1978 with the rest of her family. This is where she would eventually meet and marry the love of her life, George DeVore on September 25, 1982. While devoting her life to her family and friends she worked jobs selflessly caring for people as a caretaker and as a teacher. She had many hobbies but loved to hunt, fish and craft. She was a loving wife, mother and friend to many and will be missed immensely.
Sherryl is survived by her husband George DeVore of Tillamook, Oregon. She has 4 beautiful children and 10 grandchildren. Sherron Slingluff of Tillamook, Oregon and her children Michael, Richard, and Dylan. John (Koa) Slingluff of Albany, Oregon, his wife Sherah Slingluff and children Kaden, and Grace. Jay Hermes of Tillamook, Oregon and his children Kayleah, and Broden. Patsy Stockdale of Tillamook, Oregon and husband Josh Stockdale and their children MacKenzie, Haylee, and Dannielle. Father Don DeCambra and siblings Kanani, Ricky, Ernie, Walter, Francis, and Kathy along with their spouses and many children. She is preceded in death by her mother Annie DeCambra and grandson Tristan Hermes.
Sherryl’s Celebration of life will be held at the Swiss hall in Tillamook on Sunday January 16, at 3 p.m. 4605 Brookfield Ave, Tillamook, OR 97141
