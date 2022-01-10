Tillamook, OR (97141)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.