Sherry Lynn Vandermay Salo passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 16, 2022.
She leaves behind her husband Ken of 22 years, her sons Steven (Crystal) Pugh of La Pine, Oregon, Daniel (Nikki) Pugh of Raleigh, North Caroline and Jake Pugh (Cheyanne) of Tillamook, her father Larry Vandermay (Vicki) of Olga, Washington and her brother John Vandermay (Peggy) of Tillamook.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Tamara Vandermay. Her three boys were the pride and joy of her life and her two grandson’s Kyron (5) and Lucas (2) just added to the love of all her “boys”. Sherry had been a resident of Tillamook since 1977 when her family moved from California to Tillamook.
Sherry was active in 4-H and FFA as a teen. Sherry loved her boys, animals, her home, and gardening. She had a strong family commitment and was in her element when her family was all together.
Those who knew her know that she never met a stranger and would welcome anyone to her home. Sherry was one of a kind and she will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
There will be a celebration of life for Sherry on December 3rd at the Tillamook Elks Lodge (1907 3rd Street, Tillamook OR 97141) 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the local 4-H Youth Livestock Program (2204 4th St Tillamook, OR, 97141).
