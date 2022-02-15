Sherrie Lee Burdick was born to Kenneth and Florence Hale on December 24, 1966 in Petaluma, California. She passed away January 21, 2022 at home in Tillamook, Oregon. Sherrie moved to the Tillamook area in 1971 and married Kenny Burdick in 1986. Sherrie performed a lot of volunteer services such as fostering dogs for animal shelters, volunteering at her children’s school and helping out with senior care. When Sherrie wasn’t helping others, she had a multitude of hobbies she’d like to do; fishing, gardening, bee keeping, fostering dogs, cooking/baking, raising chickens, crocheting and taking road trips on motorcycles.
Sherrie is survived by her loving Husband of 36 years, Kenny Burdick of Tillamook. Her daughter, Tina Lincoln of Tillamook. Son Kenneth and wife Hester Burdick of Tillamook. Grand children Lucy Lincoln, of Tillamook and Hope Burdick of Beufort, N.C. Her Father Kenneth Hale of Tillamook, Step father Louie Blaser, Step mother; Julie Hale. Brother Kenneth Hale Jr. and wife Tennora of Tillamook. Step Brother Brent Blaser of Tillamook. Sister Violet Hale of Tillamook. Step sisters; Sara Hale/Christianson and husband Justin of Tillamook and Pamela Blaser/Martensen of Alaska.
Memorial Contributions can be made out to the Tillamook Animal Shelter.
