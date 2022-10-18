Sherri E. Magden

On Oct. 9, 2022 she joined the angels unexpectedly at her home surrounded by her granddaughter & her wife. Sherri was 76.
She was born on Dec. 21, 1945 in Littleton, Colorado. She moved to Tillamook in her late 20’s and met the love of her life in her early 30’s. Sherri and Forest were married for 40 plus years. Sherri was an Avon representative for many years. A loyal member of the Moose Lodge in Tillamook and was the secretary for the bowling leagues for many years.
Sherri is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, two grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Sherri is survived by a brother, David in Denver Colorado. Her five step children, Clifford (Judy) of Dallas, Oregon. Howard (Donna) of Tillamook. Cecil, Mitchell and Sandra (Lonnie) Ledbetter of Sheridan, Oregon. Sherri has 13 grandchildren – Jessica (Jeremy) Boyd, Stefani (Geri) Fitch, Dakota (Devin) Hunt, Brad, Amanda, Karla, Sarah, Ash, Jesse, Steven, and Little Mitch. Tabitha & Forest. She has many great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held for Sherri at Waud’s Funeral Home in Tillamook on Nov. 9, 2022 at 1 PM followed by a Potluck.
