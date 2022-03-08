Sherelyn Ruth Pedigo-Whittum

Sherelyn was born on August 1, 1958, in Lewiston, Idaho to Roy and Marjorie (Pedigo) Whittum. She was welcomed into the world by her older brother Ronnie and siblings from the blended marriage; Marjorie’s grown children Ralph, Marcy and Ray Otto and Roy’s teenage daughters Alice (Gruell) and Rosalea (Sutton).
She attended school in Julietta and Kendrick, Idaho and graduated in 1976.
She attended Lewis Clark State College and graduated with her nursing degree in 1991. She was passionate about caring for others and worked in a variety of positions in Idaho, Oregon and Texas. She later worked one class at a time to obtain her Master’s in Historical Studies in Oral History and Ethnic Studies in 2008.
She was an avid historian and enjoyed learning about her Pedigo roots.
She loved the outdoors and spent much of her time hiking, biking, kayaking and advocated for old growth tree preservation.
Above all, Sherelyn was a godly woman and her love for the Lord was known not just through her words but also through her volunteer work, kindness and dedication to her community.
She returned home on hospice after having suffered for many years with chronic, debilitating health issues to enjoy peace, quiet, sherbert and cheesecake. Sherelyn spent her last moments in her cottage in Tillamook, Oregon with her friends, family and kitty Selah by her side telling stories, singing and praying.
She is preceded in death by her mother, father, three half-brothers, and two half-sisters.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Garabaldi Historic US Coast Guard Boat House: DONATE NOW — Garibaldi Cultural Heritage Initiative (savegaribaldipier.org)
A service will be held March 16th at noon, at the First Christian Church in Tillamook. Pastor Dean Crist will preside. A small reception will be held after the service at the Garibaldi Historic US Coast Guard Boat House.
