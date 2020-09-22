Sheila Kathleen Codd Rosenberry, Feb. 14, 1947 to Sept. 8, 2020.
Sheila died of heart failure on Sept. 8, 2020, at the age of 73 , in Seattle, Washington.
She was born in Tillamook, Oregon to Dr. Joseph and Mrs. Peggy Codd. She attended Sacred Heart Grade School and Tillamook Catholic H.S. She graduated from Lone Mountain College in San Francisco, California in 1969.
Sheila brought happiness and laughter to her legion of friends, often telling the funniest stories of her own misadventures. Here are just a few things her many friends and family remember about her:
Her love of Tillamook
Her loyalty to friends
Hosting and going to parties (no matter how far away)!
From childhood on, movies were a favorite escape
Her enjoyment of being on a boat or swimming in a lake or river
Her love of pranks and practical jokes.
Sheila is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jimmy Rosenberry, sons Timothy and Joseph (Kristen), daughter Katie (Jonathan), grandchildren Michael, Samantha, Devlin, Lily, Daisy and Aliyas, two brothers, Denny Codd (Joan), Joe Codd (Faith) and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Because of COVID, a memorial will be held at a future date.
REMEMBER JOY (An Irish Poem)
I could not stay another day,
To love, to laugh, to work or play;
Tasks left undone must stay that way.
And if my parting has left a void,
Then fill it with remembered joy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.