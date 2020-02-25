Sharon Rose Bailey Konruff was born January 22, 1944 and passed away February 4, 2020. She was born to Clifton and Rose Bailey in Arlington, Iowa moving with her family to
Woodland, California when she was three. She married Earl Henry Konruff May 30, 1959 and with her entire family moved to Rockaway Beach in 1967 where she resided until her death.
Sharon worked at Yolo County General Hospital and Nehalem Valley Care Center. Sharon retired in 2016.
Sharon enjoyed crafts and loved raising orchids. She was very proud of her grandchildren and great grandchildren and spent as much time as she could with them.
Sharon is survived by her son, Clifton Konruff and Nancy Albro of Rockaway Beach, her grandchildren Michael Konruff and Aimee Mills of Idaville, Stephen and Stephanie Konruff of Tillamook, William Konruff and Jaeden Konruff of Rockaway Beach and her great grandchildren Brooklynne, Bryar and Eddison Konruff.
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents Clifton and Rose Bailey, husband Earl Konruff, daughter Katherine Konruff Willis and granddaughter Michiko Rose Willis.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Sharon’s name:
Meals for Seniors, Inc
P O Box 852
Rockaway Beach, OR 97136
