Sharon Kay Darby (Seufert) left us unexpectedly on Thursday, December 29th, 2022, at home in Tillamook, OR she was 77 years old.
Sharon was born in Tillamook, OR on June 27th, 1945, to Lloyd and Virginia Seufert.
She grew up in Cloverdale, Hebo, and then eventually back to Tillamook, where she lived the rest of her life. She married Ron Darby on November 10th, 1972, in Vancouver, WA. Her and Ron enjoyed Square Dancing and League Bowling in their younger years. She loved baking, crocheting, and canning. She was a stay-at-home mom while her kids were young and then worked part-time for Hays Oyster plant and Sands Restaurant for many years.
She is proceeded in death by her husband Ron Darby of 50 years, her parents Lloyd and Virginia Seufert and her brothers Dewayne and Butch Seufert.
She is survived by her sister Connie Fletcher (Dean) of La Pine, OR. Her children Tammy Cottrill (Brian) of Portland, OR, Richard Schmid of Tillamook, OR, Gena Yates (Anthony) of Roseburg OR, Ronda (Larry) Peak of Tillamook, OR and Kim Darby of Tillamook, OR.
Grandchildren Michelle Pifer (Cottrill), Lacey Cottrill, Amanda (Brad)Bynum, David Vanburen, Josh (Naomi)Jones, Tara Darby, Chris Yates, Tasha Yates, Carlee (Ben) Gress, Trisha (Frank) Kress, Rusty (Natasha) Peak, Billy Benedict (Kaylie), Aubreahna Darby ( Butch) and Manny Munoz-Darby.
Many great grandkids, nieces and nephews, and bonus grandkids.
She was a great wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. Her family meant everything to her, and she will be missed by everyone.
A service will be held January 11th at 11 A.M at Waud’s Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2023.
