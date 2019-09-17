Sharon Feiring Hari was born on 25 September 1944 in Grants Pass, Oregon and died from complications from cancer on 10 September 2019 in Hubbard, Oregon.
Her last days were spent peacefully in her home surrounded by her family and special friends. Sharon moved with her family to Tillamook, Oregon in 1960 and graduated from Tillamook High School in 1963 and went on to study cosmetology in Salem, Oregon. Sharon had successfully beaten cancer once before but lost to the tragic disease on her second time with it.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and June Feiring of Tillamook, Oregon and a sister, Shirley West of Eugene, Oregon. She is survived by her grown children, Daniel Hari of Hubbard, Oregon and Victoria West of Keizer, Oregon, as well as two grandchildren, Brennon Hunt and Tyson Hari, her brother, David Feiring of Front Royal, Virginia and her former husband, Phil Hari of Hubbard, Oregon.
Sharon loved her work as a beautician, homemaker, and raising her family.
A memorial service is planned for Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. at the Apostolic Christian Fellowship Center in Silverton, Oregon.
