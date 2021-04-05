Sharon Ann Epperly was born on May 19, 1943 in Butte, Mont., the fifth of six children of Westley Allen Jacobs and Anne Marie (Grandovic) Jacobs. Her family moved to Rockaway OR when she was very young. She attended Rockaway Grade School, Nehalem High School, and Seaside High School.
In June 1964 she married Clarence Richard “Dick” Epperly. They lived in Rockaway and had two daughters: Debbie in February 1965 and Darlene in 1968. They moved to Garibaldi OR in 1967, relocated to Portland OR in 1975, and to Vancouver WA in 1977. They were married for 56 years.
While living in Garibaldi, Sharon worked in the local motels cleaning rooms, and after moving to Vancouver she worked as a senior caregiver for various agencies.
She attended the Church of God of Prophecy in Tillamook, Vancouver and Camas, Wash. She was a Sunday School teacher for many years.
Sharon loved animals, especially horses, baby goats, cats, dogs and seals. She loved southern gospel music and was a big fan of the Gaithers. She also loved classic country music as well as 50’s rock and roll. She was a big fan of Elvis and has collected various memorabilia over the years.
Sharon entered into Heaven March 19, 2021 at 2:58 p.m. She was preceded in death by her parents, Westley and Anne Jacobs, sister Donna Allen of Garibaldi, brother Ron Jacobs of Vancouver, sister Shirley Frampton of Rockaway, and niece Laura Lane of Bay City.
She is survived by her husband Dick Epperly of Vancouver, Wash.; daughter Debbie Epperly of Vancouver, Wash.; daughter Darlene Keener of Vancouver, Wash.; and daughter Shay Davis of Scappoose, Ore.; sister Linda Smith of Petersburg, Alaska; and brother Kenny Jacobs of Portland, Ore.
Also surviving her are seven grandchildren: Shontae Dominguez of El Paso, Texas; Dalton Davis of Clarkston, Wash; Danielle Keener of Vancouver, Wash.; Dakota Davis of Sterling, Idaho; Dosson Davis of Longview, Wash.; Rebecca Keener of Vancouver, Wash.; and Mikey Keener of Vancouver, Wash. She also has 2 great-granddaughters Alex Davis of Clarkston WA and Rosalie Keener of Vancouver WA, and a great-grandson Alaiekis Davis of Longview WA, as well as several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and aunt and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service is planned for sometime this summer.
