Sharlene Jean (Walker) Stacy 

Sharlene was born on October 2, 1948, in Tillamook to Aaron and Norma Walker and went home to Jesus on December 28, 2022. After graduation, she moved to Seattle and began work in an osteopath’s office. She met and married her first husband, Don Wienk, in 1969. They had two daughters, Lysa and Carina.
In 1978 the family moved to Portland and bought a frame shop – Americana Frame. Sharlene owned the shop for 37 years and was amazing at her profession. She became a Certified Picture Framer and was well known for her work.
Sharlene and Don divorced in 2003. The next year she reconnected with a high school classmate, Jim Stacy, and they married that November. They shared many fun years traveling with Jim’s brother Steve and wife Renee, camping, and working together at the frame shop.
Sharlene had a gift for genealogy work. She spent hours studying family history. She was “the Source” when a family member would ask “What about?” She loved to read, watch Hallmark movies and volunteer in the “Boutique,” a resale shop at the Center where she lived.
Sharlene was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Stacy. She leaves behind two daughters – Lysa Aldridge and Carina (Tim Mann) Wienk; stepchildren Suzanne (Brian) Housty, Jamie Stacy, and Tim (Becky) Stacy; grandchildren Galatea Swart, Taya Mendez, Kayden, Ethan and Alexander Stacy; son-in-law Cornelius (Jamie) Swart; sister Dorene (Bob) White; brother Richard Walker and many family and friends.
Internment at Sunset Cemetery in Tillamook will be a private family event. Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, American Diabetes Association or American Heart Association.
