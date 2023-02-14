Sharen Peterson

Sharen Rodman Peterson, 86, has died at her home in Salem.
Sharen was born at home in Redmond, Oregon in 1937. Her mother, Martha Burkhart Rodman, was a former school teacher descended from Linn County pioneers. Her father, George W. Rodman, Jr., worked in construction and later farmed part of the Culver land that had been homesteaded by his parents.
Sharen began school in Redmond and graduated from Culver High School in 1955 as one of a class of 6. She moved to Portland, graduated from Behnke-Walker Business College and became secretary to the College’s President. On a blind date arranged by one of her former teachers, she met Russell Peterson – a fortuitous match leading to a marriage which lasted till Russ’ death in 2012.
Russ and Sharen moved to South Tillamook County in 1960 when Russ, a newly graduated forester, accepted an offer from Spaulding Pulp and Paper. While Russ worked for Spaulding and later Publishers Paper Co and Times Mirror, Sharen was employed over time at each of the 3 South County grade schools that then existed. She was the school secretary of Cloverdale Elementary for many years, then took up a similar role at Hebo Grade School and finished her working life as a teacher’s aide at Beaver Grade School. Years later, she delighted in seeing kids she had known bring their own children to Russ’ U-cut Xmas tree business each December.
Post-retirement, Sharen continued to travel widely with Russ, collect plants for her beloved garden and volunteer in the community. A love of books led her to serve two terms on the Tillamook County Library Board. Sharen especially enjoyed reading biographies – not surprising perhaps in such a kind and empathetic woman who always took a deep interest in the shapes of the lives around her. A lifelong artist, Sharen painted in oils when young before developing an abiding affection for watercolour and pen and ink drawing. She often combined the two in the hand-painted cards mailed to friends and family for their birthdays. In later years, she found great pleasure in getting together with her friends to paint and draw.
Sharen is survived by her daughter Cynthia Peterson, her son Kris Harold Peterson, her daughter-in-law Jennifer Peterson, two grandchildren, Alison Crowley and Luke Russell Peterson, as well as two great-grandsons, Forrest and Drift Crowley.
Sharen’s family would like all her friends and acquaintances to know how often, and until its end, Sharen expressed gratitude for her life and especially for the variety and richness of her friendships.
