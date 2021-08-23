Sergei Alexander Hurliman was born Jan. 22, 1992 in Maikop, Russia and passed away Aug. 9, 2021 at his home in Hebo, Ore. at the age of 29.
Sergei was adopted by Marilee and Tony Hurliman in 2002 at the age of 10. Sergei was homeschooled and attended Nestucca High School for track and field and wrestling.
Sergei worked the family farm for many years before venturing out to try construction, other dairy farms and finally staying at Bro’s and Hoe’s.
Sergei enjoyed wood cutting, extreme mountain biking, fishing, hunting and spending time with his family and friends.
He accepted Jesus as Lord and Savior at a young age. Sergei showed his love for people daily with helping and sharing his love and concerns.
He had a genuine heart and love for people and his contagious smile would make any day better. Sergei was always eager to help anyone and always had your back. Whether knowing you for years or just five minutes.
Sergei is survived by his mother Marilee Hurliman of Hebo, Ore. His brother Russell Hurliman of Hebo, Ore. Five nieces, one nephew and numerous cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father Tony A. Hurliman, his grandmother Margaret Marie Hurliman and his grandfather Tony Hurliman.
Celebration of life is on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at 11 o’clock at Wauds Funeral Home in Tillamook, Ore. Fellowship following at the Hebo Christian Center in Hebo, Oregon.
Memorial contributions can be made to World Vision or a charity for helping kids and orphans.
