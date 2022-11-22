Selma Marlene Helton

Marlene Helton, 81, of Scappoose, Oregon, passed away on November 9, 2022.
Marlene was born on August 1, 1941, in Scotland, Arkansas to Arnold and Carna (Bost) Emerson. One of six children, she moved from Arkansas to Mapleton, Oregon in 1950, where she lived until graduating from Mapleton High School in 1957. Upon graduating, Marlene moved to Los Angeles where she worked for California Federal Savings and Loan. There she met and married Lelon “Bud” Helton to whom she wed in 1961 and was married for 50 years until his death in 2011. Once Marlene and Bud started a family, they moved to Oregon and began their more than three decades of life and work in the Veneta/Elmira area.
Upon retiring they moved to Rockaway Beach where Marlene resided for 17 years before moving to Scappoose in 2021 to be closer to family.
Over the years Marlene held various roles in credit union management, was active in her church and was an avid book collector and reader. She loved to dance, garden, and play games, but her special love was of cooking. She was an incredible cook and baker who received intense satisfaction from providing something delicious for her family and friends to enjoy.
Marlene is survived by her daughters, Carna Haynes of Scappoose, OR, Dani Hardy of Gilbert, AZ, and Julianne Williams of Monroe, WA; sisters, Geraldine Burton of Junction City, OR and Arvenna Hamilton of Winston, OR; 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, cousins, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bud Helton; parents Arnold and Carna Emerson; and brothers Vern Emerson, John Emerson, and Carroll Emerson.
A Celebration of Life will be held on December 3, 2022, 12:00pm to 3:00pm at the Elmira Grange, 88764 Sprague St., Elmira, OR. Because Marlene loved a good potluck, feel free to bring your favorite dish if you choose (no obligation).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.