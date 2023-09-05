Scott Kyle Krueger, age 71 of Manzanita, Oregon and formerly of Madison, WI, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Providence St. Vincent Hospital in Portland. He was born on May 26, 1952, to Vernon (Krug) and Joyce (Sowle) Krueger in Tomah, WI. Scott was united in marriage to Barbara Wiseman on March 13, 1976, and enjoyed 47 years of marriage retiring together to the Oregon Coast.
Scott spent 32 years as Director of Communications Services for the VA Medical Center. Through his efforts he improved the lives of veterans seeking care and their caregivers. He retired from the VA in Madison, Wisconsin February 2011.
Scott was a complex man displaying enthusiasm and passion on a variety of interests. He was easy to find at any sporting event or activity cheering for family, friends, and strangers. Scott’s enjoyment supporting others had him taking on one more errand or looking for just the right deal for those in his life.
Scott’s love of the outdoors formed early with father-son fishing trips around Tomah, WI, and later fly fishing with friends in Montana.
He also spent many seasons hunting deer and turkey with his hunting family, especially his father-in-law John, in Wisconsin, and embraced elk hunting in Oregon after retirement.
As a runner for 25 years, Scott completed 6 marathons, including Boston. Along the way he made many friends in the Movin’ Shoes running group in Madison. He also embraced winter sports in Montana, making yearly trips with his wife and close Minnesota friends.
Scott found a true passion for golf early in life. He loved every aspect of the game from finding golf balls to connecting with the golf community. He devoted himself to the game year-round regardless of the weather, co-creating the “one club challenge” when golfing in challenging weather.
With his many passions it wasn’t easy to convince Scott to travel anywhere but Montana. Once convinced he enjoyed trips to Iceland, Ireland, Wales and Kauai.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; son James of Madison, WI; daughter Kristin Bailie (Matthew) and grandchildren Jasper and Olin of Portland, OR. A sister, Karyl (Norbert) of Rome, WI, nephew Jay (Sarah) Affeldt children Bryn and Henry; niece Jennifer (Shawn) Day children Mia and Alli, and Molly.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 2:30 pm at the Pine Grove Community Center in Manzanita, OR. Family and friends are invited from 2pm until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Munch-A-Lunch (Grub Club), PO Box 156, Nehalem, OR 97131.
