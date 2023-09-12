On September 1st, 2023, Scott Holmen died peacefully at his home in Tillamook at the age of 66. Scott is survived by his wife of 39 years Leslie Holmen, his mom Elaine, his brother Gary (Candy, Brian, Danny), his children Rob (Amy), Denise (Grady) and Colleen (Don), his grandchildren Taylor (Bergan), Kiley, Leo, and his great-grandchildren Ella and Stetson.
Scott was born on October. 2nd, 1956. He graduated from Washington High School in Portland in 1973. He then started his family in 1976 welcoming his daughter Colleen. After moving to Wheeler, Oregon to be closer to his retired parents. He met and married Leslie adding his children Rob and Denise to his growing family.
In the following years he led his family on many adventures of camping, sharing his love of music around the campfire, hunting, fishing, golfing, and softball. He was an active member of the Nehalem Fire department for many years, and he worked at the Creamery for 21 years.
Scott was a fun loving and hilarious husband and father who loved his family and he was the best “Papa” ever!
Scott will be missed by all that loved him.
