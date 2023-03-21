Schubert Moore 

Schubert L. Moore was born on November 30,1941 in Dallas, Texas where he also grew up. He is survived by his wife Joani and sons Patrick and Joshua and his grandchildren Jordan, Cameron, Rowan and William, as well as a large community of friends. Schubert passed peacefully in his sleep just before midnight on February 26th.
During a family trip to the Pacific Northwest Schubert experienced the lush forests and fruit orchards. He told his parents that he was living in the wrong place and needed to move to the northwest. He graduated from high school in 1959 and headed off to North Texas State University. He postponed beginning his teaching career and worked for several years at Frito Lay. In 1969 he fulfilled his childhood dream of living in the northwest and moved to Yamhill, OR where he began teaching.
During the 1980’s Schubert took a break from teaching and worked for Tektronix staring in manufacturing and then moving up to human resources and then eventually as a recruiter. After completing graduate work at Portland State, he taught English at Portland Community College.
In 1995, he moved to Pacific City. He loved fishing and was the Captain of the dory the Wild Goose, which he fished out of for 13 years. He helped Linfield College learn about Dories, and wrote several fiction titles, a children’s book and many columns for the Headlight Herald.
