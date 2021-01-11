Sarah R. Oekerman, 64, of Hesston, Kan., formerly of Garibaldi, Ore., passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at her home. She was born Oct. 9, 1956 in Baguio City, Philippines, the daughter of Augustine and Lourdes (Lucero) De Ocampo.
Sarah worked as a flight attendant and loan officer throughout the years, eventually becoming a devoted homemaker.
She was united in marriage to Keith Oekerman on June 7, 1986, in Guam. He survives of the home. They lived in Guam for 15 years, moving to Garibaldi, Oregon in 2000. They later moved to Hesston, Kansas in 2019.
Other survivors include her daughter, Nicole (Brandon) Roth of Hesston; son, Nikolaus Oekerman of Los Angeles, California; two grandchildren, Sage and Maddox Roth; three sisters, Josefine Ventura, Lourdes Ocampo and Virginia De Ocampo; and many nieces and nephews who considered Sarah as their own mother.
Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Mateo and Sonny De Ocampo.
Cremation is planned. Memorial contributions may be made to Tillamook First Christian Church in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, PO Box 32, Hesston, KS 67062.
