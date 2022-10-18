Sarah Ivy Donaldson passed away suddenly on Oct. 1, 2022. She was born in Tillamook on April 3, 1977 to Joe and Sharon Donaldson.
She graduated from Nestucca High School and the University of Oregon. She leaves behind her father, Joe Donaldson, brother Beau Donaldson, sister Joanie Donaldson and her aunt May Donaldson Johnson, also her nieces and nephews. Sara will be deeply missed by her family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.