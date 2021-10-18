Sandra (Paulson) Mattson was born Nov. 10, 1949, to Kenneth Paulson and Gladys McGilvary. She grew up in Shady Cove, Ore. After graduating from Eagle Point High School in 1967, she married Bradley Mattson, a navy veteran, in Oct 1973. After a tragic accident that put her husband into a care center, Sandy moved into downtown Nehalem and lovingly raised Bradley and Kari as a single mother. Sandy was a devoted mom volunteering and working for Neah-Kah-Kie School District, a cub scout leader, and cooking at local restaurants. Her food at Nina’s Italian restaurant and later at Tillamook Adventist Hospital was well-liked. She was an avid attendee of community events, high school reunions, and going out with her friends.
Sandy passed during her second battle with breast cancer. Sandy is survived by her children, Brad Mattson and Kari Fleisher, and their spouses, cousins, nieces and nephews, granddaughters, and granddogs. She was devoted to her family and proud of their accomplishments.
A celebration of life is yet to be determined, and a graveside gathering will be occurring TBD in Ashland, where she will be laid to rest with her parents and siblings.
