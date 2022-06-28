In Loving Memory
Beloved Mother, Daughter, Sister and Cousin
Sandra Louise (Armstrong) Quiroz
Sandra Louise Quiroz passed away on May 25, 2022 at the age of 67 at her residence in Benicia, California.
Sandra was born in Austin, Texas on August 6, 1954. After the accidental death of her mother when Sandra was barely 2 weeks old, Sandra moved with her father (Donald (Don) Armstrong) and her brother (Robert (Bob) Armstrong) to Tillamook, Oregon to live with Don’s parents (Lester and Lena Armstrong.) When Don married Pamela Ross, one sister (Mary) and three brothers (Thomas, Timothy and Joseph) followed to complete the family.
Sandra attended grade school at Sacred Heart Academy and high school at Tillamook Catholic High School graduating in 1972. Sandra married in approximately 1976. Prior to moving to Cali-fornia in approximately 1980, Sandra and her husband worked for the Dairy Herd Improvement Association in Tillamook, Oregon.
In approximately 1990, Sandra trained through Kaiser Permanente to be an X-ray Technician and was employed as a tech for about fifteen years.
Sandra was a member of St. Dominics church in Benicia, Ca. Sandra was a happy, positive per-son that was very welcoming with a great sense of humor.
Sandra is survived by her two daughters Heather Todd, Heidi Rendeci and 5 grand children.
Funeral services will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church located at 2411 5th Street Tillamook, Oregon on July 9, 2022 at 1 PM and Graveside services following the Mass at Sacred Heart Cemetery at 2:30PM.
