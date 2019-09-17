Sandra L. “Sandy” Moore, 75, a longtime resident of Tillamook, Oregon, died Saturday morning, September 7, 2019 at the Forest Grove Rehabilitation and Specialty Care.
Private Cremation Rites were held at the Hoyt Crematory in Forest Grove.
Sandra was born January 30, 1944 in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of the late Glenn Sachs and Florence (Johnson) Sachs. She was raised and received her early education in Detroit until her teenage years, when she moved with her family to Oregon, settling in the Salem community. Sandy was a graduate of the Salem High School Class of 1962. Upon her high school graduation, she attended Portland State University, having received a bachelor’s degree in radiology diagnostics.
She was united in marriage to Charles Robert Moore on February 3, 1967 in Portland, Oregon. Following their marriage, they made their home in the Tillamook community, where she had resided since.
Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, on May 3, 2015 in Tillamook, Oregon, after celebrating over 48 years of marriage together.
She had worked as an X-Ray Technician for the Wheeler Community Hospital for several years and later for the Adventist Medical Center in Tillamook, for many years, until she retired at the age of sixty years old.
While raising her children, Sandy served as a 4-H Leader for several years.
Among her special interests, she enjoyed quilting, camping and fishing.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Florence Sachs and her sister, Nancy McMullen.
Survivors include her two sons and daughters-in-law, Shawn and Tracy Moore, of Corpus Christi, Texas and Eric and Carolyn Moore, of Tillamook, Oregon.
Also surviving are five grandchildren, Brittany Moore, of Corpus Christi, Texas; Krista Moore, of Tillamook, Oregon; Thomas Moore, of Eugene, Oregon; Nick Moore, of Tillamook, Oregon and Lucas Moore, of Tillamook, Oregon and several nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held in the future. The family suggests that remembrances may be contributions to the 4-H Program, c/o Tillamook County Fair, 4603 3rd Street, Tillamook, Oregon 97141, in her memory.
To sign the online guest book or to send a condolence to the family go to www.tualatinvalleyfa.com.
Tualatin Valley Funeral Alternatives in Hillsboro in entrusted with the arrangements.
