Sandra Gayle Johnson was born on Sept. 30, 1959 and died on Feb. 13, 2020. A celebration of life potluck is scheduled for 2 p.m. April 26 at Goodspeed Park in Tillamook.
Sandra Johnson (Gottier) (Laker)
Sept. 30, 1959 ~ Feb. 13, 2020
