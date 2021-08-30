Gone too soon. Sandra Jean (Urrey) Sause passed away Aug. 5, 2021 at her home in Beaver Creek, Ore. after a short battle with cancer. Sandy was born Dec. 14, 1949 in Astoria, Ore. to George and Janice Urrey. She graduated from THS in 1968 and began her life adventure. Sandy tried many avenues from shrimp picking at Smith’s to executive secretary at Wards in Portland.
She married Gary Sause in 1971. Upon settling in Lakeside, OR she took courses at Lane Community college and worked as a paralegal in Coos Bay.
Her competitive nature got her into playing softball and her team won many baseball tournaments. In 1984 her family moved to Hawaii where she freelanced and worked in Honolulu for Damon Key Law firm. Her ability and skills took her to Guam to research pre-WWII land ownership tracing and to legal work with an English barrister for the King of Nauru. Sandy was a strong accomplished woman willing to take on difficult tasks and see them through, and fearlessly loyal to family and friends. She was a driving force in Sause Marine Services from the beginning in 1990. She and Gary formed Sause Marine Services and in 1994 moved the operations to Molalla, OR. Sandy had a big heart and advocated for many. She believed in hard work being rewarded and taking responsibility for your actions. Sandy leaves behind her husband of 50 years, Gary; their son Beaudre and beloved granddaughter Samantha; her mom Janice Urrey, brother and sister-in-law George and Sue Urrey, sister Pat and many more loved ones.
A celebration of life is planned at a later date.
