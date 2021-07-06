“Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take but by the moments that take your breath away.” – Maya Angelou
Sandra Heather Camirand, June 9, 1947 - June 18, 2021, embraced these words, and lived her life to the fullest. Mother, grandmother, friend, dreamer, mover and a shaker were her fulfilled personal goals.
Sandra was in the first graduating class of the Women’s Re-Entry Program at Columbia JC in 1978. She earned her BA in Public Planning from Chico State University in 1981. She then worked in advertising and sales before opening Sunset Vacation Rentals in Manzanita in 1996. She had found her niche! Thru this successful business, she was able to provide opportunities for women to build their own independence and self esteem through education and employment.
Sandra loved to “reach for the sky”. She traveled the world fearlessly, adventure was her motto. She loved playing golf, tennis, kayaking, biking, birding and John Lennon❤
Sandra was a spiritual being, dedicated to her “Sisters”, the Benedictine nuns in Mt. Angel, Ore. and her church community St. Mary’s By the Sea. She had a strong belief in helping others and supported NCRD pool, the Manzanita Park, Hoffman Center, Cathedral City food bank, many woman’s shelters and The Desert AIDS Project.
Sandra is survived by her son, Rodney Timbrook, grandsons Stephen Timbrook and Darien Timbrook , and great granddaughter Kayleigh Timbrook. Her family was her greatest joy.
Sandra’s successes were many. She was a lover of life, a warrior and a hero. Her family and bounty of friends will truly miss her.
***Family and friends are invited to a beach bonfire on Sunday, July 12, at 4 p.m. at the beach access just beyond the “y” on Nehalem Road in Manzanita. Bring a chair and a Sandra story to share!
